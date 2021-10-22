Islamabad Court calls on Yousaf Raza Gilani for indictment

On Friday, an accountability court in Islamabad has called on the former prime minister and senior PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for guilty in misuse of powers reference filed by the NAB, Daily Times reported.

Azam Khan, the accountability court judge, has issued the orders for the former prime minister on Friday, directing him to appear in the court on November 10.

The other accused in the reference has also been summoned on the same date.

Gilani has been accused of awarding an advertisement campaign contract of Universal Services Funds worth millions to a company of his choice.

The NAB had filed a reference against the accused of misuse of authority.