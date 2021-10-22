OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan

On Thursday, the Oil and Gas Development Limited (OGDCL) discovered gas in the Mughal Kot Formation at the Jandran West X-1 well in the Kohlu region of Balochistan.

“The discovery will add to the hydrocarbons reserves based on OGDCL and of the country,” OGDCL stated. Based on good gas shows during drilling, drill stem test (DST) was performed at Mughal Kot Formation, it added.

Moreover, the Jandran West X-1 exploration well was spudded on May 19, 2021, and drilled down to a total depth of 1627 metres.

However, OGDCL holds a 100 percent working interest in the Jandran West Exploration License. Drill Stem Test (DST) was performed in the Mughal Kot Formation based on good gas displays during drilling and analysis of open-hole logging data.