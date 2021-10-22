PDM to start its protests against govt today

KARACHI: On Friday (today), the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will start its protest drive after the government increases the prices of petrol and electricity.

Under the leadership of PDM members, protest rallies will be taken out in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other major cities after Friday prayers.

In Karachi, a rally will be held at Empress Market at 3 pm. In Lahore, a rally will be taken out from the Jain Mandir Chowk.

Meanwhile, Protests will also be held in a different district and divisional headquarters of Punjab, including Sargodha, Mianwali and Bakhar. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), rallies will be taken out in Peshawar, Swat and Shangla.

Earlier in a video message on Oct 20, JUI-F Sindh secretary-general, Rashid Mehmood Soomro said that PDM will kick off protests across the province from October 22 (Friday).

JUI-F chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman would reach Karachi to lead a protest rally against inflation, he said, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter leadership would also participate in the protest demonstration.

“The PDM will hold a massive protest demonstration at Empress Market in Karachi’s Saddar on October 22 after Friday prayers,” the JUI-F general secretary said.