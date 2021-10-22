Punjab Governor to meet PM Imran Khan today in Lahore

LAHORE: On Friday (today), Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore, Daily Times reported.

The meeting with PM Imran Khan will take place at the Chief Minister House today where he will brief the premier regarding his recent visit to Europe.

During the meeting, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and universities’ reforms will also come under discussion besides holding consultations over the political and government matters.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his day-long visit to Lahore, had been briefed over the executive matters of Punjab by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, the matters concerning the political scenario and the governance system for better service delivery in the province were discussed.

On this occasion, the prime minister had also been briefed about the underdevelopment projects in the province.