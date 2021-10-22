Stern measures to be taken against protesters who block highways: IG

LAHORE: On Thursday, Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali maintained that the police will make sure to save the lives and property of the people, Daily Times reported.

While addressing during a video link conference held at the Central Police Office, IGP Ali ordered all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to take stern measures against people involved in blocking highways during protests.

“Strict action has been directed against those who block highways in protests and cause problems for citizens,” said the IG.

He further emphasized the effective use of all possible means to keep intact law and order and eradicate crime across the province.

He asserted that maintaining the state’s writ is one of the basic duties of police and that strong action must be taken against lawbreakers and their facilitators to stop their efforts to disturb the peace.

On the other hand, Punjab’s top police officer further stated that the number of patrolling personnel should be increased besides effective monitoring of patrolling plans in areas where crime rates are high.