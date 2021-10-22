Sara Ali Khan massively trolled as she poses with Ranveer Singh on quiz show

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor recently visited the sets of Ranveer Singh’s television show ‘The Big Picture’ as celebrity guests.

The two gorgeous ladies happily posed with host Ranveer for the paparazzi. While Janhvi was dressed in a shimmery pink-peach bodycon dress with balloon sleeves. Sara, on the other hand, was seen in a short black dress with silver sequin stripes. Both actresses looked extremely mesmerising and were all glam-up.

However, social media users weren’t too pleased with Sara’s posture as she posed with Ranveer on the show. The actress was seen holding Ranveer’s arm while she posed for shutterbugs. As expected, netizens didn’t leave any chance here and heavily trolled the actress in the comments section in the video shared by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani.

Ranveer Singh recently made his debut on television with the quiz show ‘The Big Picture’. The actor welcomed Sara and Janhvi on the sets on Wednesday night. All the three stars were dressed impeccably.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. A few days back, she posted pictures from her Maldives vacay and fans loved it.