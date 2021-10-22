Mayun of Usman Mukhtar and Zunair held

The wedding celebrations of actor Usman Mukhtar with Zunaira Inam Khan have begun and their pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

Their Mayun took place on October 20 and videos of the event made rounds on Instagram.

Usman Mukhar had tied the knot with Zunaira Inam Khan in March this year and shared a picture of the lovely couple on his Instagram profile.

“Dear World – I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering,” the Sinf-e-Aahan actor wrote. “Our big day was supposed to be on 2nd April but due to the lockdown restrictions from 1st April, we had to pull it back. We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings.”

The actor further claimed that it was the happiest moment of his life thanks to his wife. “Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed.”