Ghose’s ‘Murder of Aziz Khan’ and Marxist ideology

If one needs to know the history of early Pakistan and the role of brown masters on the poor and the destitute, critical reading of Zulfikar Ghose’ The Murder of Aziz Khan, would prove the best read. According to Tariq Rehman “The Murder of Aziz Khan (1967) is the most significant novel about Pakistan’s social reality in the nineteen sixties” (Rehman 1991).It provides the two sectional life of Pakistani nation which was still in the making. It provides, on the one hand,a Pakistani world which was powerful, strong, and forceful and, on the other hand, is the world of the Pakistani people who lived bare life and had to become the victims of the machinations of the powerful. Not only their sources were grabbed but were dragged into different criminal plots and were made to undergo debts which they could not pay. The rich also privileged themselves as the masters of the destinies of their women. The rich lived the life of luxury and poor suffered even for their daily bread. The powerful were further made powerful by joining hands with the powerful institutions of the country, especially police and became sole rulers of their respective territories. They married within each other’s families to maintain power. And whenever, elections were held, these very powerful people snatched the vote of the common people and after assuming charge in assemblies became further powerful to prove themselves the dictatorial ruler of the people of Pakistan. In fact, they proved truly to carry on the legacy of the colonial master, rather even worse than that.

The Murder of Aziz Khanis about two sections of the middle class of Pakistan – agri and industrial society. The novelist has shown the Agrarian section to be usually meek, simple and unambitious like Aziz Khan and, on the other hand,Ayoob like industrialists are greedy and ambitious. The newly acquired power makes them think about acquiring lands in order to enter into the arena of landed gentry of Pakistan and grab more the resources of the land. For this purpose, they do not want to spend money or give rightful payments, they just want to grab the large pieces of land and that too as much as possible by any means. In the novel, Aziz khan is shown to be in possession of small piece of land which the greedy industrialist would like to acquire but Aziz Khan would never sell it as he thinks it the property owned by his forefathers. On the other hand, the corruption of the rich would inspire Ayoob to launch an evil design and plot against Aziz Khan and his family in order weaken and make them submit their land. All the state machinery and politics help the Industrialist and no one comes forward to defend the poor and simple farmer. His two young sons, Rafiq and Javed are involved in different cases and accused of many crimes which they never did. The corruption of system spreads its wings and one son of Aziz goes in jail and other one is dead. And ultimately, the surviving son is forced to work in the factory of the industrialist.

Ghose is very particular about the oppressions and cruelties inflicted by the stronger section of the society on the lesser ones. He criticizes rather heavily the Shah Family in the novel who got Aziz, a little landlord deprived of his lands and other sources by conspiring cleverly against him and ultimately deprived him of his life as well. The greed and selfishness penetrate into the women characters of the novel as well and Ghose has not hesitated in portraying this change because of the power that corrupted these families absolutely.

The corruption of the system and the powerful is evident from the fact that Afaq, the younger brother of Ayoob is involved in many crimes yet he is given a clean chit and sent to England to enjoy his life. Ghose has pointed out to the monster of corruption because of which the common masses are being duped into exploitation of their resources and hard work and the only section of the society is their exploiter who is getting rich and further powerful. The agenda of the novel appears to be Marxist, which would demand better wages and protection of the rights of the workers and somehow stop the evil practices of their exploitation as one of the major evils of capitalistic.