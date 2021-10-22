Javeria Khan named captain for home series West Indies women to play three ODIs in Karachi

KARACHI: West Indies Women will visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals in November. Karachi’s iconic National Stadium will host the matches on November 8, 11 and 14, following which both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held from November 21 to December 5.As part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to increase the reach and viewership of the women’s sport, the three ODIs – which will start at 1000 – will be live-streamed through PCB’s YouTube channel around the world.This will be Pakistan women’s third bilateral series in 2021 after they toured South Africa in January-February and West Indies in June-July. Stafaine Taylor’s West Indies will arrive in Karachi on 1 November for what is a reciprocal tour.

The top three of the 10 teams will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be played in New Zealand.PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “We are delighted to announce the West Indies women’s tour to Pakistan in November. This will be a great series for the promotion, publicity and growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan, besides also providing both sides excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup qualifier.” Meanwhile, the national women’s selection committee – which includes UroojMumtaz (the chair) and Asmavia Iqbal – has also announced an 18-strong squad for the upcoming three ODIs and the World Cup Qualifier.Batter Javeria Khan will lead the contingent, which has been devised after considering the performances on the last two tours and the recent Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day.

Pakistan Women for West Indies ODIs and World Cup Qualifier:

Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, IramJaved, KainatImtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, NashraSundhu, Nida Dar, OmaimaSohail, RameenShamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

West Indies series itinerary

1 Nov: West Indies women arrival

4-7 Nov: Both teams’ training and practice sessions, National Stadium

8 Nov: First ODI, National Stadium

11 Nov: Second ODI, National Stadium

14 Nov: Third ODI, National Stadium

16 Nov: Departure for Zimbabwe.