Kulusevski sinks Zenit to put Juventus on brink of knockouts

SAINT PETERSBURG : Dejan Kulusevski struck with the decisive late goal to give Juventus a 1-0 win at Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday which puts them within touching distance of the Champions League last 16. Sweden attacker Kulusevski headed home his first goal of the season from Mattia De Sciglio’s cross with four minutes remaining of a largely dull contest to maintain Juve’s 100 percent record in Group H. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have a perfect nine points from their first three matches and can secure a place in the knockout stage when they host Zenit early next month. “I was worried the ball wouldn’t go in and when I saw it did I felt much better,” Kulusevski, who has struggled to make an impression at Juve since arriving last year, told Amazon. “It’s my first goal in the Champions League and a really important win.” It was also Juve’s fourth straight 1-0 win in all competitions in a run of six victories on the bounce ahead of a huge match at rivals Inter Milan on Sunday. Russian champions Zenit sit third in the group on three points, three behind second-placed Chelsea, after the second defeat of their Champions League campaign.













