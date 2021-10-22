KSE-100 extends gains over 320 points

The benchmark KSE-100 Index concluded Thursday’s session up 322 points, extending its gains from the previous day at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The index began the day strongly, gaining almost 650 points in intraday trade to reach 46,162.78. The index closed the day at 46,162.78. Government officials’ assurances that IMF talks are going well and a joint announcement about the release of $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will be made soon appeared to give investors some comfort. However, profit-taking dragged the index down in the last minutes. The KSE-100 Index ended the day at 45,821.4, up 321.94 points or 0.71 percent from its previous finish. This session’s share trading volume and value both increased.

Auto financing hit a record high of Rs338 billion in September 2021, up 45.5pc year over year and 3.8pc month over month.

Sectors such as banking (211.82 points), oil and gas exploration (94.09 points), and fertilizer helped lift the KSE-100 index on Thursday (89.04 points). From Wednesday to Thursday, total all-share index volume climbed by 338.32pc. As a result, the value of shares traded rose to Rs13.36 billion on Thursday, up from Rs10.38 billion the day before.

Telecard Limited XB was the second-largest issuer with 24.33 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 23.89 million, and Bank of Punjab with 25.57 million.

It was a busy trading day on Thursday, with 359 businesses’ shares changing hands. Of those, 158 saw their prices rise, 185 saw their prices fall, and 16 saw their prices remain steady. Corporate earnings at Askari Bank Limited were Rs6.8 billion, with an EPS of Rs5.40 for 9MCY21, representing a 17pc YoY decline. A profit after tax (PAT) of Rs1.4 billion and an EPS of Rs6.96 were reported by Kohat Cement Company Ltd during the first quarter of FY22, compared to Rs507 million PAT and an EPS of Rs2.52 in the same period last year.

Auto financing hit a record high of Rs338 billion in September 2021, up 45.5pc year over year and 3.8pc month over month. Corporate earnings at Askari Bank Limited were Rs6.8 billion, with an EPS of Rs5.40 for 9MCY21, representing a 17pc YoY decline. A profit after tax (PAT) of Rs1.4 billion and an EPS of Rs6.96 were reported by Kohat Cement Company Ltd during the first quarter of FY22, compared to Rs507 million PAT and an EPS of Rs2.52 in the same period last year.

KSE-100 extends gains over 320 points. The benchmark KSE-100 Index concluded Thursday’s session up 322 points, extending its gains from the previous day at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The index began the day strongly, gaining almost 650 points in intraday trade to reach 46,162.78. The index closed the day at 46,162.78. Government officials’ assurances that IMF talks are going well and a joint announcement about the release of $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will be made soon appeared to give investors some comfort. However, profit-taking dragged the index down in the last minutes. The KSE-100 Index ended the day at 45,821.4, up 321.94 points or 0.71 percent from its previous finish. This session’s share trading volume and value both increased. Auto financing hit a record high of Rs338 billion in September 2021, up 45.5pc year over year and 3.8pc month over month.

Sectors such as banking (211.82 points), oil and gas exploration (94.09 points), and fertilizer helped lift the KSE-100 index on Thursday (89.04 points).

From Wednesday to Thursday, total all-share index volume climbed by 338.32pc. As a result, the value of shares traded rose to Rs13.36 billion on Thursday, up from Rs10.38 billion the day before. Telecard Limited XB was the second-largest issuer with 24.33 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 23.89 million, and Bank of Punjab with 25.57 million.

It was a busy trading day on Thursday, with 359 businesses’ shares changing hands. Of those, 158 saw their prices rise, 185 saw their prices fall, and 16 saw their prices remain steady. Corporate earnings at Askari Bank Limited were Rs6.8 billion, with an EPS of Rs5.40 for 9MCY21, representing a 17pc YoY decline. A profit after tax (PAT) of Rs1.4 billion and an EPS of Rs6.96 were reported by Kohat Cement Company Ltd during the first quarter of FY22, compared to Rs507 million PAT and an EPS of Rs2.52 in the same period last year.

Auto financing hit a record high of Rs338 billion in September 2021, up 45.5pc year over year and 3.8pc month over month.

Corporate earnings at Askari Bank Limited were Rs6.8 billion, with an EPS of Rs5.40 for 9MCY21, representing a 17pc YoY decline. A profit after tax (PAT) of Rs1.4 billion and an EPS of Rs6.96 were reported by Kohat Cement Company Ltd during the first quarter of FY22.