Pakistan’s regional exports increase 31pc in July-Sept 2021

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 31.60 percent in the first three months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $946.212 million, which is 13.64 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $6933.080 million during July-September (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 69.73 percent to $559.153 million in three months of this year from $329.421 million during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 37.572 percent to $175.389 million from $127.487 million. The country’s exports to Afghanistan however dropped by 39.12 percent to $127.647 million this year from $209.868 million whereas exports to India plunged by a whopping 90.43 percent to $0.099 million from $1.035 as the government has suspended trade relations with India.

Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 64.96 percent to $81.017 million from $49.111 million in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 5.18 percent to $1.238 million from 1.177 million, in addition, exports to the Maldives increased by 53.54 percent to $1.669 million from 1.087million, it added.