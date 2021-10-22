OGDCL discovers huge gas reserves in Kohlu

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of huge deposits of gas reserves in Balochistan.

In a notification shared with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the company said that being operator of Jandran West Exploration License with 100 percent interest, it has made a gas discovery over Mughalkot Formation from its exploratory efforts at Jandran West X-1 well which is located in Kohlu district.

Jandran West X-1 well was spudded-in on May 19 2021 as an exploratory well and drilled down to a total depth of 1627m into Parh Formation. Based on the good gas shown during drilling, interpretation of open hole logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) has been performed in Mughalkot Formation.

The well flowed at the rate of 2.391 million standard cubic feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas with traces of condensate at WellHead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 455 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at 32/64” choke size.

OGDCL being the leading exploration and Production Company in Pakistan has adopted aggressive exploration strategy which has resulted into Hydrocarbons discovery over Jandran West X-1. This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and the of the country.