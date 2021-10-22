‘South Africa, Pakistan have tremendous trade potential’

South African High Commissioner Methuthuzeli Madikiza on Thursday said that South Africa and Pakistan enjoy excellent trade relations, and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade from the current level. He said in a meeting with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf. The high commissioner said the bilateral trade volume was below one billion dollars, and it could be increased to two billion dollars in the next few years. He stressed the need for initiating joint ventures by business communities of the two countries to further expand bilateral trade in sectors, including mining, construction, tourism, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and services. The efforts of the RCCI in expanding trade activities and promoting trade relations were commendable, he said.













