FDI increases by 16 percent year-on-year, says Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had increased by 16 percent on a Year Year basis. “The net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased by 16 percent on a Year on Year basis FY 2021, and on a month on month basis, it is a 108 percent increase,” the adviser commerce said on his official Twitter account. He said the total investment was $236 million in September 2021 compared to $203 million in September 2020. He hoped, “we are expecting more FDI in the upcoming months in the different sectors and I am sure it will create more job opportunities.”













