Gold price remains flat at Rs99,600 per 10g

Gold price consolidated the three-day winning streak on Thursday, though a rebound in US dollar stalled its uptrend. Gold in the international market was available at $1,787 per ounce after gaining $3.80 at 1255 hours GMT. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan remained flat at Rs99,600 on Thursday. Gold in the local market was available at Rs99,600 per 10 grams on Wednesday last. The flatness in price of gold in the local market was due to overnight downward change in the gold price when the local market was closed. Moreover, depreciation of rupee against the US dollar, which fell by 0.28 percent on Thursday, stopped any decline in the gold prices in the local market. According to experts, gold retreat remains capped by easing Treasury yields amid a risk-off mood. Mixing European earnings reports and China’s property sector woes are weighing on the investors’ sentiment, auguring well for the safe-haven dollar while capping the upside in gold price. Going forward, the broader risk sentiment will continue to remain the market driver, impacting the gold valuation. From a technical point of view, gold faces a resistance at $1789. If this barrier is crossed on a sustained basis, then gold bulls will target the next crucial resistance at $1795. The last line of defence for gold sellers lies at $1801. On the flip side, a dense cluster of support levels awaits around $1780 and the next cushion is placed at $1776. Again, $1769 will challenge the bullish commitment.













