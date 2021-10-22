IHC issues notices in petition about NAB ordinance

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) in next hearing on a petition about National Accountability (Amendment), 2021. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Latif Qureshi through his lawyer G.M Chaudhary Advocate. The petitioner adopted the stance that the section 4 of NAB Ordinance has been amended and read out the amended part of the Ordinance before court. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.













