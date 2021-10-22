UMT holds 20th annual convocation 2021

University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 20th Annual Convocation 2021 at UMT Greens. The UMT family adhered to strict COVID-19 SOPs in order to be safe and protect the community. Total 1658 graduates were given away degrees in various disciplines on this occasion. According to the details 822 Bachelors, 191 Masters, 608 MS/M.Phil and 37 PhD degrees were conferred.

Furthermore 10 Patron’s Gold Medals, 12 Rector’s Silver Medals, 7 Rector’s Academic Excellence Awards Gold Medal, 06 Certificates of Excellence, 06 Research Publication award for MS/MPhil students, 05 Highest Number of Publications (Faculty), 05 Highest Impact Factor Publication (Faculty) were also given away on the occasion of the annual convocation.

The convocation commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National anthem.

Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza gave a welcome note where he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the students, faculty, and the guests of honor for gracing the event. Addressing the participants of the UMT Convocation, he praised the students and their families for their dignified involvement and appearances and congratulated them on the successful completion of their degrees. He said that this day marks the successful completion of an important era in the lives of our graduates.

He spoke about the various milestones that UMT has achieved over a certain period of time and appreciated the hard work and dedication of the Management and faculty in helping UMT achieve the stature of a leading higher education institute of the country. We possess a top-notch learning management system and hence it was easy to shift from face to face teaching pedagogies to online practices promptly. He added that we hope our graduating students will be a source of pride for UMT and will achieve countless laurels, both as professionals and human beings.