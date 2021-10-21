PDM decides to organize provincial committees for protests

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has changed the plan as it will now organize the opposition alliance on the provincial level by announcing to constitute its committees in provinces, Daily Times reported.

A spokesperson of the PDM has given a statement concerning the decisions taken in a session of the steering committee of the opposition alliance.

Hafiz Hamdullah has maintained that committees will be constituted for Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these committees will form committees on the district level in each province.

Meanwhile, Provincial committees of the alliance will decide spots for protest demonstrations by the alliance with mutual consultation, the spokesperson said.

“A duration of two weeks has been fixed for demonstrations, however, this time span could be further extended,” Hafiz Hamdullah said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, as well as parliamentarians, will attend these protests in maximum numbers, he further said.

The next session of the steering committee will be called soon, he added.