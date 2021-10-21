Daily Times

Thursday, October 21, 2021


Speculation, misleading facts foster yellow journalism: Farrukh

APP/ Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that speculation, misleading facts and scepticism foster yellow journalism.

In a tweet, he said that there was no objection to the assessment of the economy with the facts.

 

Farrukh Habib said that it was not good to be suspicious about those who had nothing to do with the politics.

He opined that there should be a difference between Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and a journalist.

