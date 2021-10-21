Speculation, misleading facts foster yellow journalism: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that speculation, misleading facts and scepticism foster yellow journalism.

In a tweet, he said that there was no objection to the assessment of the economy with the facts.

قیاس آرائیاں ، گمراہ کن حقائق، اور بدگمانی زرد صحافت کو پروان چڑھاتے ہے۔ معشعیت کا جائزہ حقائق سے لے کوئی اعتراض نہیں لیکن جن کا سیاست سے کوئی تعلق نہیں انکے بارے میں بدگمانی جائز نہیں۔

شہباز شریف اور مریم صفدر اور صحافی میں فرق

ہونا چاہئیے #QuestioningIsNotHarassment

Farrukh Habib said that it was not good to be suspicious about those who had nothing to do with the politics.

He opined that there should be a difference between Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and a journalist.