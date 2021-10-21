COVID-19: Pakistan reports 622 news cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday (today) morning, Pakistan has recorded 16 deaths and 622 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the new 622 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,266,826. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,328.

Moreover, a total of 44,334 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 622 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.40 percent.

Statistics 21 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,334

Positive Cases: 622

Positivity %: 1.40%

Deaths : 16

However, as of yesterday, 1,112 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,213,799.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,690. As on Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 24,699.

On the other hand, 370,839 people received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday. 37,468,751citizens have been fully vaccinated while 753,565 received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, 466,750 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 438,433 in Punjab, 177,132 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,571 in Islamabad, 33,149 in Balochistan, 34,417 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,374 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.