Motion to hold no-trust vote against Jam Kamal passed

A no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was tabled in the Balochistan Assembly, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly. Of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 backed the vote of no confidence against Kamal.

According to the Constitution, a no-confidence motion needs the signatures of 20 per cent of the make-up of the legislative body to be tabled for discussion and half the members must vote in favour of it to be passed.

Reading from the motion, Khetran said that the performance of government institutions had been negatively affected during the chief minister’s three-year tenure while unemployment had also spread. “We demand Jam Kamal immediately step down from the post of the chief minister,” Khetran said. “Due to his poor governance, the province had to witness hopelessness, disrepute, and unemployment, while the performance of different departments was also adversely affected.”

Khetran further said that CM Kamal, assuming that he is the wisest of all, had been taking all decisions related to the province on his own. “Running important matters without consultation has caused irreparable damage to the province,” Khetaran maintained, adding that owing to that, assembly members demand Jam Kamal step down from his post. Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Advocate, while expressing his views, said that the post of the chief executive is very important as it requires the incumbent to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

“The chief executive is also required to solve the problems of the masses while being on the frontline,” Sikandar said, adding that the incumbent is also expected to protect the national exchequer.

Akhtar Hussain Langove, member of the Balochistan Assembly and leader of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) also criticised CM Jam Kamal and said, “Had there been any humanity left in Jam Kamal, he wouldn’t have left the dead bodies of children in Quetta to go and attend a jeep rally there.

“The dead bodies of kids were lying in Quetta for several days but Jam Kamal was not moved,” Langove said.

Reacting to the comments of the disgruntled assembly members, Balochistan Government Spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, said that terming members of the assembly as “missing or abducted” is tantamount to insulting the Parliament and democracy. “Nobody can forcefully stop members from appearing before the assembly. Likewise, members cannot be forcefully brought to the assembly either,” Shahwani said.

Prior to the assembly session, CM Jam Kamal spoke to the media and said that he is confident of the outcome of the no-trust motion, adding that the Opposition wants to create discord among government members. Praising his rule as the chief minister of the province, Jam Kamal said that he has “worked hard to establish peace and harmony in the province,” therefore, he would not let the Opposition spoil the accomplishment.

Expressing his surprise and disappointment, CM Kamal said: “How is it possible for government members to join hands with the Opposition? The opposition party is creating discord among government members.”