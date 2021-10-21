Reference against Dar adjourned till Nov 3

Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 3, in reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the lawyer of the co-accused Qazi Misbah had contracted dengue fever due to which he could not appear before the court. At this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next date.

The co-accused including Mansoor Raza, Saeed Ahmed and others appeared before the court.

The court had already declared former finance minister Ishaq Dar as absconder due to non-appearance.

Meanwhile, an accountability court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 10, against former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal Sports City Complex reference.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of the prosecution witness in the reference. Ahsan Iqbal and others appeared before the court during the hearing.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had alleged the accused for misuse of powers in the project and caused a loss to national exchequer.