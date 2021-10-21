Police foil smuggling bid; recover non-custom paid items

District police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid items from South Waziristan to other parts of the province. Taking action on the directions of DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a police team headed by SHO Jandola Police Station Taus Khan on a tip off checked two suspected vehicles barring number C-6416 and C-6710. The police recovered 1,151 kg dry fruit, 22 carton chocolate, 14 carton cream, four carton shampoo, 10 carton soap, two carton vaseline, 425 gram china salt, 280 kg groundnut, 53 carton lollipop, 21 carton cake, 1028 kg tea leaf and 50 kg pulses.













