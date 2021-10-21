Chinese workers celebrate construction of KKH

More than 300 of the Chinese workers who took part in construction of the “Friendship highway between China and Pakistan” also known as the Karakoram Highway (KKH) commemorated its 53rd anniversary at a grand charity event held in Shanghai, China.

Jiang Zhenxiao who also took part in the construction from year 1974-1979 said that for the workers who spent their youth working on the secret Project 1601, as the road was then known, not only casted a long shadow – a unique, towering achievement, but also a graveyard for dozens of their comrades and friends.

Jiang who worked as an Urdu translator in KKH headquarters, said, “The Chinese workers who are now more than 70 years old shared their memories of years of struggle, moments of happiness and sorrow. They were excited and enthusiastic at the same time to meet their old fellow workers.”

“It was hard for them to travel and attend the event but their passion could still sustain them. The pioneers of China-Pakistan highway construction, once full of youth and enthusiasm, have also grown old now. Many people have even faded away from this world, but history will never forget them.” Jiang said.

He said, “The road builders who attended Chongyang charity event, came from all over Shanghai. They were neatly dressed, and many people hung up medals specially tailored for this event, just like attending a solemn ceremony for themselves.