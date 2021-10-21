Getting rid of status quo vital for country’s progress: Siraj

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said the country could not go ahead without getting rid of the status quo and their protectors.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Wednesday, he said the PTI kept the status quo intact and followed the policies of former rulers, destroying the economy and ideology of the country.

Sirajul Haq said that the prime minister claimed to transform Pakistan into Madina state, provide jobs to millions of people but his government made all steps against the spirit of the welfare state and rendered millions jobless.

The PML-N and the PPP, he said, should also stop befooling the masses as they were equally responsible for the plight of the people. There was no difference among the PTI, the PPP and the PML-N, he added.

He said the 12 billion USD added to the foreign loans in past five months due to devolution of rupee and borrowing. The IMF report on economy of Pakistan, he said, was contrary to the ground realities.

The global financial institution, the JI chief said, was actually a political body and working on the agenda of super powers. Until unless the country could not get rid of the interest-based capitalist economy, it would remain dependent to foreign loans, he said. The prime minister promised to break the begging bowel but he made its size even larger in three years, he said.

He said the people were desperate due to inflation and unemployment. The food prices, he said, were beyond the public reach. Educated youth was unemployed and hopeless as the PTI failed to fix the economy in three years, he added.

Siraj said that the people should stand against the injustice and choose the right people for parliament, appealing the nation to vote for the JI to put the country on track.