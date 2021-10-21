IIUI placed among top 200 universities in Times ranking

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been placed in Top 200 Universities in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Universities Ranking 2022.

According to recent results, overall there are 698 universities in the ranking this year and 50 territories of emerging economies are represented.

International Islamic University has been ranked as 179, while only three universities from Pakistan including International Islamic University , Quaid-i-Azam University and Abdul Wali Khan University out of 21 ranked to make the top 200 slot.

The university leadership believes that upcoming ranking will be much more positive as new reforms and initiatives have entered into the mature stages through various steps taken such as implementation of the university’s strategic plan and academic audits.

The university is now all set and in a better position to submit its accomplishments and achievements with an approach of quantifiable analysis that will lead to improved and realistic university rankings in future.

The university has also started a comprehensive work on research and enterprise that shall also be helpful in improved ranking through linkage with industry, acceptance of international funded projects, collaborations in research and global engagements.

Commenting on the ranking, IIUI Rector, Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that recognition of IIUI in the world ranking was a good sign and it was an omen of the university’s new journey to success. He urged that universities must come forward to serve the society. “We will not disappoint the nation, we will come forward with positive developments soon in the field of academic excellence and quality higher education” said Masoom Dr Yasinzai.

IIUI President, Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, expressing gratitude for the achievement congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the institution and hoped that they would remain committed to the university in the future by continuing their hard work so that the institution gets the top slot in all world rankings in the future.

He said that this ranking was a sign of a new dawn of success for IIUI. Meanwhile, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) was placed in 601-800 position by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. In addition, out of 21 universities across the country, IIUI has been ranked on 2nd position in terms of performance for the year 2022.

International Islamic University is also on the top among five more universities of Pakistan that have secured a spot, for the first time in the world’s top 800.