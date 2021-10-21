Islam teaches love, peace, brotherhood: Sarwar

On the direction of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, a three-day celebrations in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were held at Governor House Lahore.

Langar (free food) was distributed among more than five thousand people, whereas Governor House was specially lit and Mehfil-e-Naat was also arranged.

According to the details, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and special directive of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, celebrations for Eid-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) continued for three days at Governor House Lahore. The doors of Governor House were opened to the public. Food was also distributed among those who came to participate in celebrations including Mehfil Milad.

In this regard, the governor said that the teachings and good morals (Uswa-e-Husna) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be followed to be successful in this life and hereafter. He said the darkness of ignorance was removed from the world due to the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that the eternal message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to love human beings, to hate oppression and to become the strength and courage of the oppressed.

Sarwar said, “We need guidance all the times in difficult times and to face the problems,” adding that “the Holy Quran and Seerat e Rasool SAWW provide guidance to us at every moment.” He said, “The last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) taught us peace, brotherhood, humanity, equality, tolerance, forgiveness and justice.” He said that all Muslims consider Khatam e Nabuwat as the path to salvation and faith.

Sarwar said that Islam teaches love, peace and brotherhood. It has nothing to do with terrorism. In Islam, killing of an innocent person is tantamount to killing the whole humanity. Love for the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is a part of the faith of every Muslim. Allah sent the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as the supreme blessing for the entire mankind and the only way to salvation in this world and the hereafter is by following the sacred life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).