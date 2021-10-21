Awareness walk held to shed light on osteoporosis

World Osteoporosis Day is observed annually on October 20 world wide. In Pakistan Scotmann Pharmaceuticals launches different campaigns dedicated to raising awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease. Delay in diagnosis may result in long-term disability.

As previously on October 12, an awareness walk to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of arthritis was conducted with joint collaboration of Arthritis Care Foundation, Central Park Teaching Hosiptal Lahore and Scotmann Pharmaceuticals in Lahore. Prof Dr Nighat Meer, Prof Dr Sumaira Farman, Prof Dr Waqar Farooqi, Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Saeed and Dr Muhammad Rafaqat Hameed participated in the walk along with students and general public.

State of the art department of rheumatology with international standards and equipment has been initiated at the Central Park Teaching Hospital, served by highly skilled and qualified specialists and staff. According to a research done by the Arthritis Care Foundation with funding by World Health Organization, approximately one out of every four persons is suffering from some kind of inflammatory joint disease. If not diagnosed early, these conditions can result in long-term disability, like systemic lupus erythematosus. Central Park Teaching Hospital also provides free treatment services for deserving patients with the support of Arthritis Care Foundation.

The participants of the walk demanded the initiation of the department of rheumatology in all public and private teaching hospitals and provision of important biologics through sehat sahoolat card.