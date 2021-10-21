Global handwashing day commemorated

GIZ, UNICEF and WaterAid collaborated to celebrate Global hand washing Day in the capital city. The event kicked off with hand washing demonstration presented to the participants followed by panel discussion on the topic ‘Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together’ comprised of experts from UNICEF Pakistan, GIZ, WaterAid Pakistan, Ministry of Health and Unilever.

The panel discussion discussed the civil society perspective on hand hygiene for all, role of international development partners, and role of private sector in promoting hand hygiene. The panel discussion was followed by an award ceremony for the winner of GHWD Campaign by the Youth Wizards.

There was also a presentation of the provincial campaign of GIZ on Global Handwashing Day.

While speaking at the event, Seemi Ezdi, chairperson senate committee on climate change acclaimed the efforts of organisers of the event and emphasised that it is the need of the time to proactively bring the issue of handwashing in forefront to build a conducive environment. This can only be done through effective collaborations, she added. “The government will always support such initiatives which educate masses about adopting hygienic practices and developing the habit of handwashing to curb COVID Pandemic,” she further added.

GIZ country Director Tobias Becker shared his thoughts on the importance of handwashing. He stated that 3.5 million children globally effected from disease related to handwashing. Handwashing offers most efficient response to pandemic as it removes germs, reduces health risk, prevent spread of germs and pathogen to others. Sanitation for million programs aims to raise awareness of handwashing habitat young age by providing handwashing facilities at school level. For this purpose, GIZ has been engaged with schools in organising various awareness activities and building infrastructure facilities in Balochistan region.

Speaking on this occasion, Munawar Hassan, head of programmes WaterAid, highlighted the change in people’s attitudes towards hygiene. He said, “People’s own behavior is a major barrier in adopting the hand washing practices; therefore, we need to be self-reflective on our hygiene practices and try to promote positive hygiene practices in our families, communities and workplaces.”