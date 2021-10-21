NHA arranges three-day Eid Milad ceremonies

On the sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), following directions of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, National Highway Authority (NHA) arranged three-day Eid Milad ceremonies, participated by NHA Chairman Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha and officials at large at NHA head office. Such mehfils were also held at NHA regional offices throughout the country. The buildings of NHA headquarters and zonal offices across the country and toll plazas were also decorated with lights. In a message on Eid Milad, Murad Saeed said, “Seerat-i-Pak (PBUH) is guiding light for us and we embrace success in this world and world to come. We must forget our mutual differences and strive to create harmony among all as this will ultimately take us to achieve peace and brotherhood.” He said concept of Riyasat-e-Madina of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is reflection of his love for Holy Prophet (PBUH) and he is endeavoring hard for making Pakistan a corruption free state. On this occasion, NHA chairman said expression of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is also a form of adulation.













