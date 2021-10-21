SHC sets three-month deadline to regulate cryptocurrency

The Sindh High Court issued a three-month deadline to the government on Wednesday to regulate cryptocurrencies, as well as appointing the federal secretary of finance to chair a high-level commission to study the issue. Petitioners and representatives of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and other government agencies were in attendance at the Sindh High Court hearing. The high court also sought a report on the case within three months during today’s session. All stakeholders, including SECP, SBP, the Ministry of Law, and the Ministry of IT should be consulted before actions are taken to regulate cryptocurrencies, according to the court.













