Gold prices increase by Rs2,500 to Rs122,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs122,200 against its sale at Rs119,700 in the local market on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2,144 to Rs104,767 from its sale at Rs102,623 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs96,036 from Rs94,072. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1,470 against its sale at Rs1,430 whereas that of ten gram increased by Rs34.28 per tola and was traded at Rs1260.28 against its sale at Rs1,226. The price of gold in international market increased by $18 and was traded at $1781 against its sale at $1763.













