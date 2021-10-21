Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, MSC Charleston, MSC Denisse, Maersk Columbus, Gennaro Ievoli, Serene Theodora, Nemo and Oak Spirit carrying containers, chemicals, coal, furnace oil and natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, two more ships, Sky Fall and Great Century with coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 14 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Gas carrier ‘Al-Ruwais’ and Container vessel ‘MSC Denisse’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Columbus, Silver Eburna and Ultra Saskatoon are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a cargo volume of 237,809 tonnes, comprising 195,273 tonnes imports cargo and 42,536 tonnes export cargo, including containerised cargo carried in 4,648 containers (2,604 TEUs imports and 2,044 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

M.T Aristidis carrying 25,500 tonnes of palm oil is expected to take berth at Liquid Cargo Terminal on Wednesday (today), while another ship ‘Maersk Nile’ carrying containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.