NCCPL to collect CGT for August on 29th

National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCP) has said that it will collect capital gain tax (CGT) for the month of August 2021 on Friday (October 29). In a communication sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the NCCPL said that the aggregate amount of CGT arising on disposal of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange for the period August 01, 2021 to August 31, 2021, would be collected on October 29, 2021 through respective settling banks of the clearing members. The NCCPL advised all clearing members to ensure the requisite amount in their respective settling bank’s account. Necessary details and reports for the period have already been made available in the CGT System, said the statement. Further, the aggregate amount of CGT arising on trading of future commodity contracts at Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) for the period August 01, 2021 to August 31, 2021, would also be collected from the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange on Friday October 29, 2021. Necessary details and reports for the said period have already been made available. The clearing members and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange are advised to verify the investor wise details of capital gain or loss and tax thereon, if any, through reports/downloads. Please note that, in case of none or partial collection of CGT, necessary action would be taken in accordance with the Rules and NCCPL Regulations, said the notification.













