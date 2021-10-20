Rishi Rich and Rush Toor’s ‘Zakham’ has bewitched hearts

While geographical boundaries never mattered when it came to music, the internet has truly expanded its reach. Overcoming the barriers of language, each day, Indians get to experience and fall in love with new songs. Renowned British Asian music producer Rishi Rich & Rapper Rush Toor Presents ‘Zakham’ is the latest offering from Break The Noise Records Music Label. With a fiery blend of a classic Bollywood item-number and a Brooklyn street hip hop vibe. Rishi, yet again brings us an exemplary example of futuristic nostalgia!

While Talking to Media Rishi Rich Said, “I’ve always loved fusing the music I listened to growing up with the music I love to make now and Zakham is just a perfect example of how East and West blend seamlessly. Rush was ideal to feature on the track and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

The maestro Rishi Rich emerges from his music lab once again with an elaborate concoction of melodic flavours to suit every taste! World-renowned for his East meets West creations, Rishi Rich ingeniously reignites a sample from the Venus Music classic ‘Maalik Mere’ from the movie Zakham featuring the haunting voice of the legendary Asha Bhosle and starring the evergreen ‘Neelam’. Interspersed with the dynamic vocals of Californian rapper Rush Toor, Zakham delivers echoes of yesteryear masterfully rejuvenated with a big splash of modernity creating a sound that’s sure to resonate with music lovers globally. Hailing from Malaysia and now living in San Francisco, Rush Toor is a force to be reckoned with behind the microphone. His lyrical flow, energy and style have gained him a worldwide following.

Rush is excited about the track: “Working with a music producer like Rishi Rich is just so innovative and fun. He has a very unique way of knowing exactly what he wants from the artist he is working with and I’m super grateful to be part of such a dope project.”

The music video to accompany Zakham is shot on location in India at the stunning Jai Vilas Palace in Jawhar Fort and stars Jagtar & Srishti Vyakaranam as lead. He plays the role of a tourist who becomes mesmerised by a beautiful woman he keeps noticing around an eerie fort but she mysteriously keeps disappearing! The song is directed by Richard de Varda ( RDV), he Said, “Being able to bring Zakham to life through the lens was a great experience and the video location adds such a regal yet haunting edge to the song”

The song ZAKHAM has been lording it over music charts in the country with even Bollywood stars getting hooked to it. From countless regional language covers to dance videos, see how the song broke the internet.