Aussie quick Pattinson retires from Test cricket ahead of Ashes

SYDNEY: Australian fast bowler James Pattinson announced his shock retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, just weeks before arch-rivals England arrive to battle for the Ashes.The 31-year-old right-arm quick, who has notched 81 career Test wickets, has struggled with injury in the lead-up to the highly anticipated series.”I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack,” he said in a statement, lamenting injury had made adequate preparation impossible.”If I was to be part of the Ashes, I would need to do myself and my team-mates justice,” he added.”I didn’t want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100 percent fit and ready to go at any time.”That would not be fair to myself or the team.”Pattinson has struggled with back injuries in recent years and gradually been eclipsed by the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.The native Melburnian said he hoped to now help “the young guys develop, perhaps some cricket in England and spend more time with my family”.Pattinson played 21 Tests and 15 one-dayers for Australia over a decade.













