Morgan ready to drop himself in bid for T20 World Cup glory

LONDON: England captain Eoin Morgan said Tuesday he would be prepared to drop himself at the T20 World Cup if he cannot turn around his poor form. The 35-year-old left-hander has scored a mere 82 runs in seven Twenty20 innings for England this year. And he only managed 133 runs at an average of 11.08 in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, although he did lead Kolkata Knight Riders to last week’s final. At his best, Morgan is a dynamic ball-striker with the ability to up the scoring rate quickly as indicated by a strike-rate of 138.25 in 107 Twenty20 internationals. But asked if he might drop himself, the middle-order batsman told an online news conference: “It’s always an option. I’m not going to stand in the way of a team winning the World Cup.” Former Ireland international Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory two years ago, added: “I’ve been short of runs but my captaincy has been pretty good. “I’ve always managed to compartmentalise both and treat them as two different challenges. “Not being a bowler and being a bit older and not contributing as much in the field, I’ve loved the role of captain. You get two bites at the cherry (in) impacting the game.”













