Nauman Ijaz should allow me to do the roles he’s doing: Adnan Siddiqui

Versatile and extremely talented Adnan Siddique recently appeared in a television show. Talking about legendary actor Nauman Ijaz Adnan gave an advice to him and said “I would like to give advice to Nauman that now he should allow me to do the roles he is doing, he is a very good actor, I’m his fan, he essays very challenging roles which I also want to do too.” Moreover, Adnan said “I and Nauman are offered same roles, he’s a better actor and very good-looking man, so the roles eventually go to him.”













