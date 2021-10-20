Shaan Shahid defends Imran Khan over petrol price hike

Actor and producer Shaan Shahid defended Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan over hike in petrol prices.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government set a record hike in petrol prices. The petrol price has been increased by Rs10.49, after which new price of petrol turned to Rs 137.79 per litre.

The surge in petroleum prices triggered a twitter spat between showbiz stars as top Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid took to task fellow actors for trolling Prime Minister Imran Khan defending the hike in prices of Petroleum products.

It may be recalled that the increase in petrol price across the country was making a top trend on social media, with people making interesting comments on rising inflation in the country.

On social media, a Twitter user shared a satirical post against Prime Minister Imran Khan over the increase in electricity and petrol prices.

Seeing this post, Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid could not control his emotions and he came to the field to support Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Waar actor wrote, “The prices of crude oil per barrel has gone up… the rise is global.” The prices of crude oil per barrel has gone up .. the rise is global.