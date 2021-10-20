Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected in drugs case

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will not walk free today as the sessions court has rejected his bail in the drugs case, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

He was sent to 14-days judicial custody on October 7 and has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since then.

After the Narcotics Control Bureau strongly opposed Aryan’s bail plea, Aryan’s lawyer argued that no contraband was found on Aryan and that he will not tamper with evidence. However, the NDPS court ruled that Aryan’s custody should be extended and the star son will continue to stay at the Arthur Road jail.