Kendall reacts after Devin Booker calls out her pumpkin carving skills

No practical magic needed here. Kendall Jenner’s “favourite time of the year” led to her being adorably trolled by boyfriend Devin Booker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave a sneak peek into her Halloween prep via Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, writing, “time to get serious,” as a jack-o’-lantern carving station was set up in her backyard.

The supermodel then captured a video of her two finished pumpkins, one giving off Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas vibes and the other pumpkin smiling wide with a goofy grin.

Yet, Devin took to Twitter to seemingly call out Kendall’s true carving skills. “Pumpkin don’t count if you used a stencil,” the NBA player captioned.

But the hilarious diss didn’t put a knife in the Kardashian-Jenner seasonal festivities, despite Kendall confirming she did in fact use some help with her two pumpkins. The 818 tequila founder later re-tweeted Devin’s post, adding, “I feel personally attacked.”

The Kardashian-Jenners really do go all-out for spooky season, with Kendall’s sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian decking out their houses with witches, skulls and larger-than-life skeletons come Oct. 1.

Over the years, the KUWTK family have dominated Halloween with headline-catching costumes and lavish decorations.

Now, Kendall has welcomed Devin into the annual spooktacular festivities!