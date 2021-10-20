PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

Talking to media persons, he said that all out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens as Prime Minister Imran Khan weekly chaired meeting to review prices of essential commodities and solid steps were being taken to control price hike.

To a question he said, “I am happy that Pakistan Democratic Movement has selected my city for protest. If they will not take law into their hands then there will be no problem.”

The citizens of Rawalpindi were educated, he said, adding they realised their responsibilities and understand the reasons behind price hike.

It was an international phenomenon but, the PTI government was trying to bring down the prices particularly of food items, he added.

The minister further informed that Nullah Lai and Ring Road projects would also be kicked off soon as both the mega projects had been approved.

There would be new alignment of PML-N near general elections, he said adding, PML-N would be in three groups before the elections.

To another question, he said that Pakistan navy detected Indian submarine third time and it was marked and Pak Navy was also alert like Pak Air Force and Pak Army.

He informed that Islamabad police department would have a dedicated air patrolling unit which would be inaugurated on Thursday.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated newly constructed multipurpose hall in Government Associate College for Women, Murree Road.

On the occasion, he informed that the college was established in 1993 due to his efforts.

The target of 60 educational institutions had been achieved as seven colleges had been completed and third Women University was also inaugurated, he said adding, “We are trying to establish an Information Technology University in the city.”

Rawalpindi was at top position in female education across the country, he said adding, “We provided education facilities at the door steps of the female students.

After completion of the educational institutions’ task, we would focus on health sector,”.

The minister said, “I am thankful to Almighty Allah as I succeeded to complete the mission of education in my life.”

He informed, “When the actual educational institutions plan was conceived for promotion of education in Rawalpindi city then I selected Dhokes like Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Elahi Bukish for establishment of schools and colleges as the citizens of labour class live in these Dhokes and could not afford private educational expenses.

Today in just one Dhoke Hassu school and college nearly 5000 female students are registered and getting education. In the most deprived area of the town, 25 scholarships were given to talented female students so that the girls of poor families could continue their education, he added.

The minister said “We utilised all available resources to establish schools and colleges in the city,”

No one could defeat the girls of Rawalpindi city as they were educated, he said.

The minister informed that now, the health sector would be focused and modern health facilities would be provided in the city. 20 ventilators had recently been provided to Holy Family Hospital, he said.

He announced that Lal Haveli would also be given a university. Lal Haveli would also pay school and college fee of the female deserving students, he added.

The minister said, “We are going to introduce a new system and talented female students would be provided scholarships to continue higher education and get admission in foreign countries. “

He said, Rawalpindi city had been made a center of education and the dream of laying a network of educational institutions in the city had been fulfilled.