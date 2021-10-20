Ayub Afridi to leave his senate seat for Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Senator Ayub Afridi of PTI will leave his seat of the upper house for Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday.

Shaukat Tarin, who has been recently appointed as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, will contest on the Senate’s general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to be vacated by PTI Senator Ayub Afridi, according to sources.

Ayub Afridi will submit his resignation in a meeting with PM Imran Khan today, sources said.

Afridi is likely to become Adviser to the PM for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), sources said.

Shaukat Tarin was appointed Adviser to the PM after his six-month tenure as the Minister of Finance expired on October 16.

Under the constitution, a non-elected person can be appointed a federal minister for a maximum period of six months. During that period, he or she is bound to be elected to the Parliament to continue the term.

Since Tarin could not get elected to Parliament during six months, he was made the PM’s adviser on finance and revenue. Government took this decision for him to continue leading the government’s economic team.

Earlier, sources said that he will be fielded from a vacated Senate seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Once elected, Tarin can also come back and take an oath as the finance minister again.