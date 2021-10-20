Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom in Hangu checkpost attack: ISPR

HANGU: On Wednesday, according to the news release of an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists fired at the military post in Thall, Hangu District late last night (Tuesday).

A soldier of Pakistan Army, Sepoy Waqas a 26-years-old has embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) while resisting the terrorists’ attack at the military post.

However, the troops gave a rapid response and effectively targeted the terrorists who had initiated fire at the military post.

Moreover, the security forces were conducting an area clearance to eliminate any terrorists found in the locality.