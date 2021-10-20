Interior Minister offers Lal Haveli for educational purposes

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed that he was donating his residence Lal Haveli for educational purposes in Rawalpindi, Daily Times reported.

While addressing a function held at the newly built multi-purpose hall of Government Associate College for Girls, Murree Road, Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed maintained that educational institutions in the city were not far from the female students’ homes, which made it easier for them to go there on their own without asking their parents or brothers to escort them.

The minister further said that the government would now focus on building new hospitals and improving the condition of existing ones in the garrison city.

Rasheed claimed that Rawalpindi was on top of the list of the country’s cities in terms of female education.