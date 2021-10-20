Will watch India-Pak match in Dubai: Sheikh Rashid

On Wednesday, while talking to media Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given two-day leave to him for the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday, Daily Times reported.

Rasheed maintained that one should take sports as sports whether it is Kolkata, Chennai or Dubai.

“I am going to Dubai on Saturday and Sunday to watch the T20 cricket match,” he added.

The minister further said that he prayed to Allah for the victory of the Pakistan team. “Whatever the outcome of the match everyone should accept it,” he added.