GB’s students, faculty members spend day at Army’s Field Firing Range

RAWALPINDI: A group of students and faculty members of University of Baltistan and other educational institutes of Gilgit Baltistan spent a day with the Army at Field Firing Range in Ghanche district of Skardu.

The students witnessed fire power demonstration and also conducted fire of small arms and were shown various army weapons and equipment during their visit, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The students praised the state of morale and professional competence of officers and soldiers and thanked the Pakistan Army for the opportunity.