T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face South Africa in warm-up match today

The Pakistan cricket team will play a second warm-up match with South Africa today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The team will fly to Abu Dhabi from Dubai at 2 pm (PST) ahead of the match, scheduled to start at 6 pm (GST)

Meanwhile, Mathew Hayden, the new batting consultant, will address a virtual press conference tomorrow (Thursday) at 11 am (GST) and 12 pm (PST) before a training session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

The media representatives who want to attend the press conference can contact Pakistan Cricket Board Communications Manager Ibrahim Badees at least two hours ahead of the session.

Pakistan prepares ahead of South Africa warm-up clash

The Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad attended an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also participated in the training session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Khushdal Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali were also present at the ICC Cricket Ground.