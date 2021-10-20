Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 cases fall to lowest in a year

ISLAMABAD: Daily coronavirus infections in Pakistan fell to their lowest level in a year today. The country has recorded 554 fresh cases on Wednesday morning. Official data released by the National Command and Operation Center showed this.

The country’s last lowest count of daily cases stood at 440. It was recorded on October 18 last year.

Over the last 24 hours, the NCOC recorded 12 deaths from the deadly virus. Pakistan continues to witness a steady decline in its COVID-19 numbers during the pandemic’s fourth wave. The total number of deaths now stands at 28,312 and the total number of confirmed cases at 1,266,204.

During the same period, 977 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,212,687. This placed the total number of active cases at 25,205, of which 1,783 are critical cases.

The positivity rate stood below 2% for the fifth consecutive day at 1.31%.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.